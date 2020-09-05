Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.59) EPS.

CMPI has been the subject of several other reports. BofA Securities started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of CMPI opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

