Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Check Cap has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

