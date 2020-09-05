Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Scott A. Kitching Sells 23,777 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ceridian HCM stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.48 and a beta of 1.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
