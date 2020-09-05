Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Scott A. Kitching Sells 23,777 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.48 and a beta of 1.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,562,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 163,413 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

