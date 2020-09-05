Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 181.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CEY. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective (up from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Centamin to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

CEY stock opened at GBX 198.40 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

