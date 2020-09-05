CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of CBRE Group worth $30,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,735 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

