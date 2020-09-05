Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $91.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $62.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Argus initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

