Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Catalent by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Catalent by 14.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.95. 1,450,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

