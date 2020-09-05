Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,007,900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 30th total of 2,672,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Casio Computer stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Casio Computer has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Get Casio Computer alerts:

Casio Computer Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.