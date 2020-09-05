Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,572,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,907,000 after buying an additional 149,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,300,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.05. 253,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,761. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

