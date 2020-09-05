Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $49.72 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.