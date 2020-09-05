Capital One Financial Comments on Encana Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encana in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Encana’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.13.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$13.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. Encana has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.51.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Encana’s payout ratio is -2.56%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

