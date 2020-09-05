Canaccord Genuity Increases WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to $6.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WLYYF opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 24, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.