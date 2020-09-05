Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 737,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. 889,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,421. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.