Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

CAL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Caleres from a negative rating to a positive rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. Caleres has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.11 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caleres will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 323.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 746,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Caleres by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Caleres by 233.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 299,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Caleres by 166.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 441,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 276,310 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

