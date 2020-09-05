Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) CFO Sells $29,088.05 in Stock

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $29,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BY stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Byline Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

