Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) EVP Sells $1,890,983.65 in Stock

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joyce Manning Magrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $2,477,633.67.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $211.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.60.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 292,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,166,000 after acquiring an additional 140,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 24.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 82.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after acquiring an additional 528,772 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

