Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $83.40 and last traded at $79.89, with a volume of 2362892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Brown-Forman’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BF.B shares. Truist increased their price target on Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65.

Brown-Forman Company Profile (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

