Brokers Set Expectations for IBEX Ltd.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Ltd. (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for IBEX in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $12.22 on Thursday. IBEX has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $18.49.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

