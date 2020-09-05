Brokers Offer Predictions for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Servicemaster Global in a report issued on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on SERV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 168.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 517.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.