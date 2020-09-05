Brokers Offer Predictions for Secure Energy Services Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report released on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.10 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.54.

TSE SES opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.79. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$291.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.90 million.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

