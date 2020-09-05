Brokers Offer Predictions for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 521,073 shares of company stock worth $27,579,759. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

