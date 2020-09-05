Brokers Issue Forecasts for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPSI. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $72,930.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $916,543 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

