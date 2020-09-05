Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price at $233.56

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.88.

Several analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $259.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.85 and a 200-day moving average of $204.96. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,564.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,208. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

