Brokerages Set Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) Target Price at €101.31

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €101.31 ($119.19).

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

SAN opened at €83.57 ($98.32) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.27. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

