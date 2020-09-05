Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Price Target at $11.83

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $255,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,045,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 103,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

