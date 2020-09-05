Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price at $32.44

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus raised FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti upped their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,852,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,010 shares of company stock valued at $845,819. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FormFactor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 655.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 343,613 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

