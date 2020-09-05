Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $76.00

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

