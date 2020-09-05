Brokerages Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Target Price at $72.29

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 35.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth $154,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36. Crane has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

