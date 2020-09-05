Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.83. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REG traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 903,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,423. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

