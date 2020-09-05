Brokerages Anticipate Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Itamar Medical posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 143.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,952 shares during the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITMR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.97. 31,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,890. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.53. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.