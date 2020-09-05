Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts Sells 46,839 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,130,967.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of Brinker International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 70.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Brinker International by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

