Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Holdings Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.43% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $29,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $177,697,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after buying an additional 756,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,384,000 after buying an additional 452,508 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $38,542,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,879,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $362,373.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,577.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $878,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,019 shares of company stock worth $3,231,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.43.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

