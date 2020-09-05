BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BWA. Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of BWA opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,445. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after buying an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 57.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after buying an additional 1,136,696 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,547,000 after buying an additional 993,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,127,000 after acquiring an additional 896,406 shares in the last quarter.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

