Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $35,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $89.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

