BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Down 8%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.91 and last traded at $42.52. Approximately 1,199,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 624,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

BTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $950.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 143,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 98,669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

