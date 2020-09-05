BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Down 5.7%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 6,275,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,854,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

