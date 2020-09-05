Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $2,350,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $407,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $42,258,273.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,929,597 shares of company stock worth $459,605,461 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bill.com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

