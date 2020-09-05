Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 896,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,154,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

