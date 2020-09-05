BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Down 5.7%

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.52 and last traded at $53.15. Approximately 3,057,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,746,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

