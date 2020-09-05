B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

BGS opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,094.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 170,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $9,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

