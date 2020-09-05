BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.19.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 150.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 1,042,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 305,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3,736.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 297,952 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.