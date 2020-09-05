Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Reduced by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX opened at $82.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,560,833. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

