Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BZUN. 86 Research began coverage on Baozun in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Baozun by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,863,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 336,594 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 35.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,377 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth $83,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 69.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after acquiring an additional 752,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 14.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,823,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,111,000 after acquiring an additional 228,897 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

