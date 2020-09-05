Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BANR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Banner stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.09. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $59.64.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banner will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 134.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

