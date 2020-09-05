Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Holdings Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,677 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ball worth $29,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Ball by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,481. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $82.47 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $84.73. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

