Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 192,216 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Baidu by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 8,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Baidu by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. HSBC lifted their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BOCOM International upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

Shares of BIDU opened at $122.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.34. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

