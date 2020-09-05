Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 286,578 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Baidu worth $32,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $210,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 276.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 8,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 89.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 159.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

