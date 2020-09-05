AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Shares Down 5.6%

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.59 and last traded at $38.48. Approximately 313,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 800,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Citigroup raised their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.81.

Get AZEK alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $4,460,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

About AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.