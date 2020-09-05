Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.81. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 777 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

