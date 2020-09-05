Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $119,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

